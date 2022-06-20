A Nigerian publisher and an award-winning journalist, Princess Amalaha, has been appointed as the President of United Towns Agency (UTA) in Nigeria.

The UTA is a United Nations accredited non-governmental organisation with consultative status of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

A statement by UTA board member, Dr Abubakar Jimoh on Monday, said that Amalaha’s appointment came on the heels of a rigorous process of election, interviews and background checks of her humanitarian works.

According to him, these are conducted by the UTA headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“UTA Secretary-General, Eyah Essif, who broke the news said that the current activities of the organisation are represented in 110 countries around the world.

“The immediate task before Princess Amalaha is to establish a full fledged office of UTA in Nigeria and commence operations on the implementation of various charity works and humanitarian projects of the UN NGO.

“The task also include human rights protection, environmental protection, projects for irrigation system, electricity supply, alleviation of poverty and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the country,” he said.

Amalaha, who described her appointment as an act of God and an honour to Nigeria, noted that it was a big challenge for her to prove her mettle and show that Nigeria is capable of hosting UTA to make the desired impact.

She expressed her profound gratitude to the UTA management and the secretary-general for their support and encouragement since her appointment on March 18. (NAN)

