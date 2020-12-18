Following the Temmie Ovwasa and YBNL saga, UK based rapper Sweetcorn, has expressed his position on Record Labels and their Artists dramatic parting.

According to the fast rising singer, ‘’I think it comes down to human resource management, something a typical Nigerian workplace lacks. A lot of companies including record labels focus only on results that’s why they’re quick to discard artists they feel aren’t producing results. Creatives need an open mind to create. Most labels don’t ask questions or try to understand why the artist isn’t who he/she used to be. A lot of them dehumanise their artists and rip them off without properly paying them what they’re entitled to.

Also Labels need to learn how to renegotiate contracts with artists. When an artist starts getting big and bringing a lot of money to the label, they should at least increase the artists incentive or renovate the contract rather than being greedy. By so doing the artist wouldn’t feel cheated and would be willing to renew their current contracts.”

The Secure The Bag crooner who recently released an album, stated what he thinks should be done to strengthen the relationship between labels and their artistes.

Hear him: “Understanding and respect. You need to see the artist as a partner and human, not an investment you can easily discard when you see a better option. For me, I would not sign any long term contract with anyone. No one deserves to be tied down forcefully . It works both ways because I wouldn’t want to be stuck with an unserious artist either.”