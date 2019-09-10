Lawrence Enyoghasu

The National Emergency Management Agency South West Zone has said that the first batch of Nigerians will arrive in the country tomorrow afternoon.

This was stated in a message made available to our correspondent by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, adding that they received the information from the presidency.

“The first batch of Nigerians from South Africa is expected to arrive in Nigeria by 2:00 pm tomorrow at NAHCO. We received information that they will need all the agencies to be on the ground to accommodate the returnees,” he stated.

He added that the exercise was being solely handled by the Diaspora Commission and that the number of the returnees could not be ascertained, just as the states in South Africa they would be returning from was not disclosed.

“Bear in mind that the Diaspora Commission is directly involved in the repatriation of Nigerians from South Africa,” he stated.

He added that the agency was ready to accommodate a majority of the returnees because the presidency had always provided for such exercise.