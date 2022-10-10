From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has said the party will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential poll.

Kwankwaso spoke in Kano while addressing his supporters during the official commissioning of the Kano State NNPP campaign office.

He said, “This crowd signifies the need and urge for new leadership not only in the state but the country at large. The biggest surprise will come when our party, the NNPP wins the 2023 presidential election, God willing.”

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and Nigeria’s former minister ofdefence said by 2023, all students would smile and be back in school.

“Those of you that are supposed to be in primary school will have access to freed education, the University students would be back to school while the outstanding secondary students stand the opportunity for scholarship in both Nigerian and foreign universities.”

‘Kwankwaso also used the occasion to introduce the candidates of the party for various positions in Kano State.

‘We have the most qualified candidates for both executive and legislative positions in the state” he stated. End.