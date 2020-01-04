For young scientist, Kazeem Jimoh, the year 2019 ended on a good note. The 27-year-old Research Fellow with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria has been selected for the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Award under the cate- gory of MAB Young Scientist of 2019.
Kazeem is the third Nigerian ever to be decorated with the prestigious prize in a programme that seeks to promote a new generation of scientists worldwide to addressing eco-logical and sustainability issues. The award is focused at encouraging young researchers to undertake work on ecosystems, natural resources and biodiversity.
Kazeem is the only Nigerian among the seven scientists from different parts of the world to win the 2019 Young Scientist. His work, Impact of Green Economy In Biosphere Reserve Project As An Alternative Livelihood Source On The Poverty Status Of OMO Biosphere Reserve Communities was widely reviewed and selected by the council for the award.
The scientist, who had a first class from the University of Maiduguri where he studied Agricultural Economics, disclosed he could not hide his joy when he got the news. Kazeem in his remark called for the Nigerian government to invest more in Agriculture and see it as a means to control poverty.
