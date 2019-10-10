Dr. Oluwaseun Nariwoh, a sports administrator at the Lagos State Sports Commission has been selected to attend the U.S. government’s flagship professional development exchange to empower women through sports.

Dr. Nariwoh is one of the 16 participants from around the world who had been chosen for the U.S. Department of State’s Global Sports Mentoring Programme based on their exemplary leadership skills, experience and impact in the sports sector.

The Global Sports Mentoring Programme is the product of a partnership between the Department of State and the University of Tennessee’s Center for Sport, Peace & Society.

From October 10 to November 19, leading American female executives in business, education, media, non-profit and sports sectors will work side-by-side with emerging sports leaders from around the globe, sharing valuable business and leadership skills.

The American mentors will assist the participants in the creation of strategic action plans that would be used to create specific sports opportunities for underserved women and girls, when they return home.

Dr. Nariwoh’s participation in the programme will include travel to Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Indianapolis. She would be mentored by the Director of Inclusion at the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Jean Merrill and her deputy, Shay Wallach, in Indianapolis, Indiana.