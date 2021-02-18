From a humble background and begining, FAB Beauty Supplies has penetrated virtually every part of the world, preaching the gospel of beautiful and affordable hairdo.



Consistency and creativity has stood her out over the years. By all definitions, the Nigerian owned business is thriving abroad and waxing stronger by the day.

With the headquarters in Toronto, Canada, the famous Nigeria’s virgin hair merchant, Adaku Lilian Ezeamaku, who is the founder of FAB Beauty Supplies, said that location and distance were not barriers in making her supplies.



It might not be an exaggeration to say that she thinks, sleeps and dreams human hair and all sorts of weaves and hair care products. And she strongly believes that the kind of hair a woman wears says a lot about her self-worth. While she agrees that the true beauty of a woman has little to do with her looks, she holds that having original, quality virgin hair can tell how sophisticated a woman is.



Talking about women and self-esteem she explained further that human hair or virgin hair extensions play a big role when it comes to beauty, particularly in complementing one’s dressing.

She stated that one of the unique points that has made her soar above her colleagues in the business is the original hair she deals in and customer relations.

The Imo State indigene also reiterated that with the right hair, no woman is unattractive. According to her, some women just lack confidence, and that is where her hair comes to bridge the gap.

She stated that the durability of her hair makes it economical for her customers.

The business lady, who launched the online platform in 2017, said that whenever any latest hair hits the market, she is among a few dealers to source it around the globe.



As gathered, customer’s satisfaction is non-negotiable for her, and has carved a niche for herself as one of the leading brands in the business.

The Nigerian owned online beauty supply store based in Toronto Canada; sells luxury wigs, weaves and hair care products, makes use of technology to deliver goods on demand to customers all over the world.

Adaku pledged to continue to reinvent herself for the benefit of her clients all over the world.