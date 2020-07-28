Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Shippers Council has donated hospital equipment to the Health Centre at the Aduku community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Shippers Council, covering Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River States, Mr Ogor Izah stated that the donation was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the council.

According to him, the council identified the challenges being faced by the health centre to take care of quality health care delivery for the people and decided to step in the complement government efforts.

Izah who commended Mr Yekini Nabena, an indigene of Aduku community for bringing the concerns of the community before the council assured that more interventions would come the way of the community to further help the government in addressing the health needs of the people.

He said: ‘This is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the council where we are supposed to give back. We are supposed to over time give our neighbouring environment. We look out for less privileged communities and hospitals for people and see how we can actually help by providing token that can be able to ease some of their numerous problems. The government cannot address all the problems. We were able to identify Aduku community to assist the health care centre. Health is very important, so the Nigerian Shippers Council looked at the health aspect and decided to intervene. We have done that in North-Central, South-West, South-East and North-West.’

The traditional ruler of Aduku community, HRH, Emmanuel Seizemor Emberro commended the Council for coming to the aid of the community by gifting it hospital equipment seven years after the health centre was built

The monarch, who expressed sadness that the community has been neglected for so long, pleaded with the council and other government agencies to further extend help to the community.

‘I thank the Nigerian Shippers Council for this donation. A little drop of water makes a mighty ocean. So this little drop that you have dropped let it continue to be a mighty ocean. We are farmers and that is why we are pleading you help us further. This health centre needs more facilities to take care of the health needs of my people.’

The Chairman of the Community Development Committee, Mr Obosi Fungemowe Jeffery promised that the community will protect the equipment that has been provided to the health centre.

‘Aduku is a strategic community, There are six other communities around us that would also enjoy the equipment. We are going to protect this equipment from vandals and thieves.’