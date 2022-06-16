By Steve Agbota

The Judges and judicial officers from Nigeria and the West African subregion are expected to converge on Abuja for the NSC’s International maritime seminar for Judges holding next month.

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, who gave insight on the rationale for the seminar, said that Justices/Judges of various courts, in Nigeria and West African sub-region are expected at the event.

He said the programme would focus largely on the requisite jurisprudence to enable participants face the challenges of interpretation and application of both domestic and international maritime law principles in the settlement of shipping and maritime related disputes/claims.

Addressing newsmen in Apapa on the occasion of his one year in the office, Jime disclosed that the 2022 edition, which makes it the 16th in the series would hold in Abuja from July 5 to 7, 2022.

He added that the Council through its various enlightenment programmes have been educating industry stakeholders on contemporary issues in the industry to ensure that the business of shipping is conducted in accordance with global best practice.

“Globally, shipping and international trade is guided by international conventions, laws and regulations. The Nigerian maritime space is no exception, which is why Nigerian Shippers’ Council in collaboration with National Judicial Institute conceptualised the first edition of the Maritime Seminar for Judges in 1995.

“The seminar which later culminated to International Maritime Seminar is aimed at creating a platform through which Justices/Judges of various courts, both in Nigeria and West African sub-region are enriched with the requisite jurisprudence to enable them face the challenges of interpretation and application of both domestic and international maritime law and principles for the settlement of shipping and maritime related disputes/claims. “ We are bringing together stakeholders, ship owners, terminal operators, government agencies, marine underwriters/surveyors, the academia, international maritime organisations, transport and logistics experts to discuss issues concerning the sector and proffer solutions where necessary,” he explained.

