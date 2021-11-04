By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Advisory Committee of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM) has urged the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to ensure the development of all Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) to create substantial revenue and employment opportunities in the country.

Chairman of NPPM’s Advisory Committee Prince Olayiwola Shittu stated this when he led the committee on a courtesy visit to NSC’s Headquarters in Lagos yesterday.

‘Since Shippers’ Council already has a plan on developing IDPs to spread all over the country, we are encouraging them to have as many as possible to reduce the problem that we are experiencing in Lagos,’ he said.

He expressed optimism that the IDPs when operational would address congestion at the nation’s seaports, create employment opportunities and accrue substantial revenue for the government.

He said that the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM) has recorded landmark achievements in port operations since the introduction of the manual at the nation’s seaports.

‘This is a committee that was set up to work pro-bono to assist Nigerian Shippers’ Council to achieve the mandate as contained in the NPPM. The manual is to support the Ease of Doing Business initiated by the Federal Government.

‘The CEO has invited us to brief him about our activities in order to enable him to know what is going on in the NPPM’s committee,’ he said.

Shittu affirmed the group’s readiness to support NSC in its bid to meet its aspirations at the ports.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NSC, Hon Emmanuel Jime, thanked the Advisory Committee for its pivotal role in developing the NPPM as well as its commitment in the implementation phase.

According to the NSC boss, the efforts of the advisory committee highlights the crucial role of port stakeholders via collaborative approaches in ensuring efficiency thrives in the sector.

Jime equally commended the NSC Port Standing Committee for ensuring the NPPM is implemented at the seaports.

