Afrobeats fusion artiste, Tito Da.Fire; Grammy Award-winning Flutist Wouter Kellerman and South African singer, LIRA have been selected by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi alongside prominent Indian musicians to feature in a song and video for the 2021 International Day Of Yoga.

June 21 is the day approved by the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate Yoga across the globe.

In keeping with the theme, “Yoga For Wellness”, the government of India released a theme song and video on International Yoga Day 2021.

Shot across all the continents, covering the length and breadth of most country, the theme song features some legendary singers like Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, KS Chithra, Daler Mahendi, Wouter Kellerman, Tito Da.Fire and several other international artists.

For Tito Da.fire, the path to greatness consists of having a strong and genuine desire, a good purpose, and also having good company along the way.

Teaming up with people of like-minds has, in a way, helped him walk through life for greatness.