Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Emirates Skywards members in Nigeria amongst other travellers world-wide can now enjoy over 1,500 new ways to earn miles, as the loyalty programme of Emirates while shopping online with popular UK and US brands.

Members can now visit the website to choose from more than 1,500 brands while racking up miles that can be used for discounted flight tickets and other rewards.

In order to start earning miles, the skyward member will have to shop online through the website which can be accessed on the Emirates app. Members can then browse through a list of fantastic offers across

fashion, lifestyle and other retail stores.

Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Members earn miles with partners which can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.