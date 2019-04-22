Others

Mainstream Energy Solutions, Marine Platforms, Next International Nigeria Ltd, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Pan African Capital Holdings, Starzs Investment Company Ltd and Zenith Bank Plc. Purpose of our visit

I am here on this visit to see how we can take our partnership with Nigeria, the government and Nigerian businesses to the next level. We have launched a new Advisory Council chaired by Olasupo Shashore, and we have just held our first meeting of International Advisory Council and we were delighted that the Governor-elect for Lagos state, presented to us and told us of the priorities he has got for investments and business and creating business opportunities in Lagos. I do hope that we will develop a new partnership with him to help deliver his ambitions for economic growth in Lagos.

We were also working with the Vice-President of Nigeria in Abuja and we held talks with him on how the Com- monwealth Network and the businesses we have brought together from countries across the Commonwealth and the network as well as the insight that we have shared looking out how it can support the ambitions that he has for Nigeria’s economic growth. We hope that this would mean that we continue to take brilliant businesses from Nigeria around the world. I also hope that the country will work more on attracting investors into Nigeria and into states like Lagos.