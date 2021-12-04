Music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has emerged tops in ‘Naija Game of Thrones’, the premium category of the Nigerian Social Media Awards, NSMA, 2021 beating contestants like: 2Baba, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wiz Kid, Olamide, Don Jazzy and Genevieve Nnaji, confirming him as the ultimate brand ambassador in the social media space in Nigeria.

In a result electronically collated by Fundelex Infosystems and vetted by a Council of Jury headed by Ngozi Emedolibe, it was noticed that Davido, while securing a considerably higher number of votes, also had the most engagement with social media users in Nigeria.

The Council of Jury of the Nigerian Social Media Awards, equally announced Mr. P, Peter Okoye, as the winner of ‘Naija X-Factor’ category ahead of celebrities like Phyno, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, King Rudy, Yemi Alade, Funke Akindele and Timaya.

The Nigerian Social Media Awards, an initiative to recognize personalities, brands and services having the most impact in Nigeria also listed winners like: Jumia (Best Online Shopping Mall and Most IT-Driven Company)l, GT Bank (Most Customer-Friendly Bank), Shoprite (Best Grocery/Retail Shop), Nigeria LNG Ltd (Best in Corporate Governance), Lagos State ( Most Active State on Social Media), Chief Nyesom Wike (Best State Governor on Social Media), Linda Ikeji (Best Blogger), RCCG (Fastest Growing Religious Organization on Social Media), Dino Melaye (Most Visible Public/Political Figure on Social Media), Indomie Noodles ( Best Selling Product and Most Visible Food/Beverage Company), Airtel (Most Creative Campaign), MTN (Best Network/Connectivity Award), Punch (Best Mainstream Media, Print), Arise (Best Mainstream Media Television), Wazobia FM (Best Mainstream Media ,Radio), Phebe (Best Trending Short Video, Spoken Words) and Broda Shaggy (Best Trending Video, Comedy).

Francis Amirize, Project Coordinator of the Nigerian Social Media Awards, describing the recognition as the authentic voice of the people on social media, said the competition which kicked off in the second quarter of the year is an eye-opener to the reality that social media is the most impactful tool in this generation. “For us, it is an eye opener, that the social media platform, no matter how you trivialize it, can only be ignored at the peril of a brand or political figure. Perceptions and opinions are shaped on the social media these days and this means that brands and personalities must begin to pay attention to what the social media audience is saying about them. Brands and personalities can be made or marred on this ubiquitous space which is as democratic as can be. These winners emerged through a digital voting process, supervised by a credible Council of Jury, who tirelessly worked to deliver on the mandate with utmost transparency and fairness. We are earnestly looking at a bigger Nigerian Social Media Awards in 2022”.

A special event to formally recognize the winners will take place in December 2021.

