Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers alongside soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF), have killed seven key commanders of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Tumbus, on Lake Chad region.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Saghir Musa who made this known listed the names of the slain terrorists as Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu Kololo, Abor Kime (said to be of Arab origin – likely their ISIS trainer), Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye (from Mali) and Abu Hamza.

Musa in a statement said: “The MNJTF and the Nigerian Armed Forces are in celebrative mood today and have been basking in the successes of their combined efforts of artillery and air bombardments of suspected hideouts of erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP at the Tumbus of Lake Chad region that neutralized many including key commanders.

“However, it was mourning and a monumental set back to the erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters hibernating at the triangular area.

“Reliable information coming out from the inner circles of the demented and criminal group’s enclave escaping to Sudan and Central African Republic, indicates that at least not fewer than seven of their key commanders have been wasted by the superior forces of the MNJTF.

“The neutralized commanders were said to be Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu kololo, Abor Kime (said to be of Arab origin – likely their ISIS trainer), Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye (from Mali) and Abu Hamza.

“All these were said to be commanders of various Tumbus-controlling fighters before they were decisively dealt with and sent to the pit of hell by the military bombardment. Although these names may be not be real and may likely nicknames alias, nonetheless, it is an unprecedented feat to our quest of clearing the remnants of these criminals in the area. Consequently, efforts are ongoing to get more information on their true identities.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai had through the Theatre Commander Multinational Joint Task Force and the Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, commended the troops for this great effort and enjoined them to do more.”