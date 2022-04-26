Napoli star, Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with a summer transfer to Arsenal.

The talented frontman has enjoyed an extremely productive campaign with the Italian side, netting 16 goals across all competitions for the Serie A giants.

Considering Mikel Arteta’s side still need to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming months, a move for Osimhen seems to make sense for the north London club. Fellow forwards, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also both into the final three months of their contracts at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Gunners short of options in attack.

And securing a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League may be vital in the race to sign Osimhen, if La Gazzetta dello Sport, via GIFN is to be believed. The Italian outlet’s recent report had claimed that the 23-year-old is eyeing a move to the Premier League this summer.

The report also said that Osimhen would be keen to play for Arsenal next term but only if they could secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Napoli transfer expert, Emanuele Cammaroto reported that the Gunners are very interested in Osimhen, although the Nigerian is said to want to play in the UEFA Champions League with the Serie A giants instead.

“The big names of the Premier League are following him and are beginning to come forward,” said Cammaroto, according to Sport Witness.

“But Napoli’s idea is to keep the Nigerian centre forward at least for another season unless there are significant proposals. At the moment, Arsenal has come forward and has sounded out the player’s entourage.

“Osimhen has registered the interest of the Gunners, and it seems that he has been flattered by the proposal. But he doesn’t consider Arsenal a first choice for his career. The former Lille player wants to play in the Champions League with Napoli, and then he will choose his future.”

Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport has reported that the Gunners have ‘set their sights’ on the Nigerian frontman, whilst technical director Edu and Co are said to be leading the pack at this moment in time.