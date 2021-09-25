Coach Luciano Spalletti has said Napoli are pleased with Victor Osimhen because of his total commitment just as the admirers of the on-form striker have predicted he will score more than 20 goals this season.

Osimhen fired his fifth goal of the season in all competitions Thursday night after a double at Sampdoria for Napoli to return to the summit of Serie A.

“We are happy with Osimhen because he works so hard in everything he does,” praised Napoli coach Spalletti after the latest heroics by the club’s record signing.

Osimhen’s fans and fellow players have also taken to social media to tip him to at least double the 10 goals he netted last season.

“Victor Osimhen is going to score more than 20 goals this season right!!!,” predicted Oh’Kelvin on Twitter.

“The Naija Pitbull just started.”

“Victor Osimhen might just mess around and score 30+ goals in all competitions this season!” tweeted Uncle Wilson.

“Napoli is cooking. Osimhen is on fire,” added Vince, while David C.O.L Michael said this season belongs to the striker.

“Stepping powerfully and dominating into his role as Napoli’s Super Talisman. Some of us already we foreseen it – 21/22 belongs to Osimhen,” he wagered.

