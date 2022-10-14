From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A Nigerian Tech start up, the Shapshap, has emerged the global best in the mobility apps smart cities category at the GITEX expo pitch competition 2022 in Dubai.

This was disclosed by Spokesperson of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mrs Hadiza Umar on Thursday.

Two Nigerian tech start-ups were qualified for the final of the Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition at the ongoing GITEX 2022 in Dubia, Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian start-up that won was among the nine that first made it to the semi-final level.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami while inaugurating the exhibition pavilion of Nigeria at the Dubai World Trade Centre, confirmed that nine Nigerian tech innovators and start-ups booked their spots in the semi-final of the GITEX tech-invention competition.

He said: “I am confident that the four Nigerian start-ups and innovators will surely give their foreign counterparts a run for their money. And will cart away the prizes at stake, during the grand finale of the exhibition”.

“The Nigerian start-ups to compete for the gold position of the Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition are FLOEWS and ShapShap.

Another start-up from Kenya, Melanin Kapital, is the other African representative in the final of the ‘Mobility and Smart Cities Innovator’ category, that the Nigerian tech firms qualified for.

FLOEWS is a multi-award winning

startup seeking to

solve the persistent problem of climate change and natural disasters like

flooding, by providing an equitable

access to a democratized, socially-inclusive and gender-responsive disaster risk management together with early warning for vulnerable individuals, business communities and national economies.

“While ShapShap provides the best on-demand delivery service in Nigeria for online ordering and same-day delivery of food, groceries, medicines, and packages using a mobile application.

The GITEX event is currently holding at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in United Arab Emirates, UAE.” He said.