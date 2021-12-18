Legendary Serie A striker José Altafini has highlighted the importance of Victor Osimhen to Napoli.

The former Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus goal machine reckons that Osimhen is having the same impact at Napoli as Mohamed Salah does for Liverpool.

Salah equaled Jamie Vardy’s record of either scoring or assisting in fifteen consecutive matches in the English Premier League when he found the net in Thursday night’s clash against Newcastle United.

Though Osimhen didn’t have a good start at Napoli, his performances seem to have gone up a gear in 2021-2022.

Prior to his spell on the sidelines, he was having an excellent season at the Partenopei with a goal involvement of eleven in fourteen appearances across all competitions.

“I like him very much. For me he is the true strength of Napoli,” Altafini told Tuttosport via Tuttonapoli.

“With due proportions, for me the Nigerian is to the Neapolitans as Salah is to Liverpool. And his importance is as important as Mbappé’s for Paris Saint-Germain. A heavy absence for the Campania region “.

Without Osimhen in the squad, Napoli have managed just one win in their last four matches in the top-flight, losing two and drawing the other.

