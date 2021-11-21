Super Eagles leading man Victor Osimhen has thanked Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly for his support at Napoli.

Osimhen joined Koulibaly at Napoli last year following his club and African record move from Lille. Although he scored 10 goals in 24 league games in his debut campaign, it was a frustrating season for him as he missed more than three months of action due to a shoulder injury and coronavirus.

However, Osimhen has put those disappointments behind him and has started the new season like a house on fire.

The Nigerian international has scored nine goals in 13 games for the Neapolitans, which has earned him plaudits from the Senegalese captain, who praised the former Lille star for his humility.

Osimhen has now responded to Koulibaly’s praise, expressing his love for the centre-back. The 22-year-old took to his Twitter account to show his appreciation for his club teammate.

