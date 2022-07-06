From Fred Itua, Abuja

A Nigerian, Dr Aisha Abubakar Sulaiman, has emerged as the best-graduating student at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom.

Dr Sulaiman bagged a Master of Science degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity and Public Health.

In addition to graduating top in her class, she also received the Impact Award of 2021 in the School of Policy Studies for her outstanding research thesis.

Her thesis is titled ‘Lessons learnt from soda drinks taxation policies around the world and transferability of feasible measures to a lower middle-income country (LMIC) like Nigeria: A Scoping Review’.

The graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday, 5th July 2022, where various classes of degrees were awarded to deserving graduates.

“My thesis is currently being used by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in her Non-Communicable Disease Prevention strategy,” an elated Dr Sulaiman told Daily Sun.