Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A Nigerian student, Muhammad Baba, has emerged the overall winner out of the 600 conference submissions at the United Nations International Students Conference on Environment and Sustainability in Shanghai, China.

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse, (FUD), Prof. Fatima Batul Mukhtar, disclosed this yesterday at the 4th Convocation ceremony of the university held in Dutse.

Prof. Batul in her address to the gathering stated that the student who emerged winner to beat other 95 participating countries was a First class graduate from the department of environmental management and toxicology.

The Vice Chancellor, who congratulated the country and the University for being celebrated globally, assured that the FUD would give employment to the deserving student as a mark of appreciation to the ‎effort.

“Saddling our students with worthless cardboard papers in the name of certificates has never been the objective of Federal University Dutse”, she stated.

She, however, pointed that the university had signed MoUs with a number of Universities and scholarly centres such as the University of North Dakota, USA, Morgan University, international Islamic university of Kelantan and many others.