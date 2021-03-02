From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The recent appointment of Ambassador Anderson Madubike as the Nigerian Ambassador to Australia has elicited excitement among Nigerian students in Australia.

The students have congratulated the new ambassador with a firm promise to support him as he carries out his diplomatic duties in Australia, noting that that Madubike deserved his appointment.

In a statement released in Enugu by Tochukwu Onah, President of the Nigerian Students in Australia, the students eulogized the diplomat saying: ‘Your discipline, knowledge, skills, and indeed your very essence, have garnered you a new place in the heart of your many admirers. It’s a well-earned reward for all that you do for the unity and improving the good image of our country abroad.’

Onah stated that as an overseas student leader with an eye on the performance and credibility of ‘our diplomats, we have followed the career of the Ambassador over the years and was excited to read about his recent appointment as the Nigeria Ambassador to Australia.

‘He has always impressed people with his clear vision and ability to get the job done against the most formidable opposition. And is our greatest hope that you will continue to work in that direction not only for the good of Nigerians in Australia but for the benefit and advancement of our dear country and humanity in general.

‘Indeed, it gives us the honour and pleasure to extend to you our sincere congratulations and warmest wishes on your appointment as the Nigeria Ambassador to Australia. We look forward to work closely with you to further strengthen the good image of our beloved country including cooperation and partnership of Nigeria and Australia at all levels.

‘We are confident that, with your experience, we can realize much of the potential and possibilities for growth and advancement of our great fellows here for the good of our country. We will gladly lend our time and energy in any efforts we can to offer you the best support ever and it is on this note we say, you have paid your dues, you have done the grind. No one deserves this appointment more than you.’