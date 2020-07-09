Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Nigeria students in Australia have praised the conduct of the Head of Nigeria Mission in Australia, Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini.

They said that the character of Ambassador Husseini should be a case study for much-needed unity and national integration.

President of Nigeria Students In Australia, Onah Tochukwu, who made this known in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Enugu described the Nigerian Head of Mission to Australia as the ‘true image of humanity’.

Ona stated that the lesson they learnt from the Ambassador’s humane nature would forever remain as a model for building the Nigeria of their dream and at the large impact on the generality of the country towards building the Nigeria where everyone would be treated equally irrespective of class or tribe.

He said: ‘The river of humanity of His Excellency, Amb. Bello Kazaure Husseini is indeed flowing in abundance to us the Nigeria students in Australia and his human nature has proved to satisfaction that he is indeed a true statesman.’

Ona said Nigeria needs such people like Hussaini to end the so much bickering, disunity, nepotism, religious intolerance, marginalization and other dangerous ills bedevilling the country.

Quoting a prominent Buddhist that ‘the greatest degree of inner tranquillity comes from the cultivation of love and compassion,’ the student leader said ‘the more we care for the happiness of others, the greater is our own sense of wellbeing.

‘We need more people like His Excellency Amb. Bello Kazaure Hussaini, the Nigeria Ambassador to Australia. We need more Ambassadors like him in all our diplomatic missions across the world to uplift the image of our dear country and protect the interest our nationals irrespective of class or tribe.

‘The Nigeria Ambassador to Australia, Husseini, has proved himself not only as a true believer, his patriotism to the Nigeria nation is a source of great pride to us the younger generation.

‘It is often said that the oneness in people is the result of service to humanity that brings hope and faith in those deprived of happiness of life. I’m of the opinion that if every Nigeria Ambassador will be like His Excellency Mr Bello Kazaure Husseini, then the Nigeria image at the international scene will be far better than what it is today.’

Furthermore, Ona said: ‘Even though Ambassador Husseini is nowhere close to our classrooms here in Australia to teach us but his compassion and humane nature offered us the best and most important of all lectures we received here so far in Australia.

‘His good human nature and fatherly protection offered us the greatest confidence and peace of mind, thereby creating the right atmosphere for us to maximize our potentials in a foreign land.

‘For instance, before his assumption of office as the Nigeria High Commissioner to Australia, many Nigerians never believed in the Nigeria Mission but since the inception of tenure as Nigeria Ambassador to Australia, the Nigeria embassy bounced back and sits to their responsibilities, restored hope and confidence in the embassy.

‘This unprecedented breakthrough is not unconnected with the hardworking nature of the Ambassador who is always ready to listen to you and no matter what, must see to the end of the issue brought to him.’