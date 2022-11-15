From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Open Doors Report, has shown that students from Nigeria have increased by 12.3 percent to 14,438 in 2021/2022.

This was even as trends in student mobility between Nigeria and the United States showed that Nigeria ranked 10th largest sending country worldwide.

The report also showed that an increasing number of students are crossing the globe to gain practical, international experience that they can apply in their careers and life in a global society.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said: “The 2022 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released today (yesterday), finds that new international student enrolment in the United States has rebounded and increased by 80 percent, raising the total number of international students enrolled in U.S. institutions by 4 percent. This strong rebound and growth confirms that the United States remains the destination of choice in higher education, with over 948,000 international students.

“International students are returning to in-person studies in the United States, with 90 percent of all enrolled students attending in-person classes. The return to campuses allows international students to build life-long connections with American peers, increase collaboration within and across fields of study, and grow America’s international partnerships to address current and global challenges.

“The new Open Doors Report indicates there was a 12.3 percent increase in the number of students from Nigeria studying in the United States for the 2021/2022 academic year. This represents a total of 14,438 Nigerian students, which is 33 percent of all African students studying in the United States. This means that Nigeria remains the leading source of students from Africa and the 10th largest country worldwide sending international students in the United States.”