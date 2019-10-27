Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu and Governors Adegboyega Oyetola and Babajide Sanwo-Olu among others were among personalities honoured by the University of Lagos Alumni Association at its Golden Jubliee celebration.

At the event, which held at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Saturday night, Governor Oyetola of Osun State expressed the need of alumni association members to come to the aid of their alma mater to enable the institution carry out its mandate efficiently and effectively.

Oyetola, an alumnus of the university and an award recipient, was honoured for his contribution to Nigeria’s political landscape and human development.

Fielding questions from reporters shortly after the event, the Governor, who thanked his alma mater for recognising his efforts in politics and society, appealed to members to work with the alumni association to build a better and stronger university that would deliver the Nigeria of everybody’s dream.

He advocated the strong need for private individuals to get involved in funding of university education.

“More than ever, the university needs her alumni to perform its mandate to the nation and the world. More than ever, alumni need to get involved in the funding of their institutions. More than ever, the alumni must use their influence and positions to facilitate development for their institutions,” Oyetola said.

“This is the way to go in this period of national economic dire straits when institutions are struggling for funds so that our alma maters can continue to perform its role as the citadels of learning that churn out manpower for sustainable development.”

He said the award would spur him to do more.

“I am deeply humbled to have been considered for the conferment of the Golden Jubilee Distinguished Alumni Award by the alumni association of our alma mater, the prestigious University of Lagos,” the Governor said.

“The award is a product of the strength of character and the analytical skills and competencies that I took away from the University of Lagos 41 years ago when I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Insurance and came back to touch it up with a Master of Business Administration years later.

“In my years in the private sector and even as I now serve in the public service, I have always applied these three core skills ‘In deed and In Truth’ as ingrained in my impressionable undergraduate mind by a university that has become the pride of Africa where global leaders are being churned out.

“For me, the award is an invitation and a motivation for me to be of more profound service to our alma mater, our nation and humanity,” Oyetola added.