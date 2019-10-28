Chinelo Obogo

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has expressed a strong need for members of the Alumi Association to come to the aid of their alma mater so as to enable the institution carry out its mandate efficiently and effectively.

He spoke at the jubilee celebration of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu among others were honoured by the Alumni Association at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, on Saturday night,

Oyetola, who is an alumnus of the university was honoured for his contribution to the political landscape and Human Development.

Fielding questions from journalists after the event, the governor appealed to all members to join hands with the alumni association to build a better and stronger university that would deliver the Nigeria of their dream.

He advocated the strong need for private individuals to get involved in funding of university education.

“More than ever, the university needs her alumni to perform its mandate to the nation and the world. More than ever, alumni need to get involved in the funding of their institutions. More than ever, the alumni must use their influence and positions to facilitate development for their institutions.

“This is the way to go in this period of national economic dire strait when institutions are struggling for funds so that our alma maters can continue to perform its role as the citadels of learning that churn out manpower for sustainable development,” he said. The governor who said that the award would spur him to do more added: “I am deeply humbled to have been considered for the conferment of the Golden Jubilee Distinguished Alumni Award by the Alumni Association of our alma mater, the prestigious University of Lagos.