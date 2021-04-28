From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has described Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, the 20-year-old Nigerian who lost his life while trying to save the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge, as ‘our hero and a great martyr.’

In a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NIDCOM boss, while condoling with the family, said although deeply pained by the death of the young Nigerian trying to save someone else’s life, he is a hero that will never be forgotten.

She urged Jimi’s family to be consoled with the fact that he died as a fearless hero and will be forever remembered as a martyr.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed unto God to allow Jimi ‘s soul rest in perfect peace and comfort his aged parents, family and friends in the best manner.

‘This is a very painful and sad incident for a young promising Jimi to die this way sacrificing his life.

‘Undoubtedly, Jimi with this courageous and selfless act, has earned himself the sobriquet of an hero and attained the highest form of death, martyrdom,’ Dabiri-Erewa said.

The late Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, aka Jimi, was on his way home from work when he saw a woman fall off London Bridge on Saturday.

He and another man entered the water at around midnight on Saturday in a bid to rescue her.

The woman and the other man were rescued by the Coastguard and the Metropolitan Police’s marine unit – but Jimi wasn’t found after an extensive search.

Jimi’s parents, Michael Adewole, 63, and his mother, Olasunkanmi Adewole, 54, have been left heartbroken.

Commenting on reports of Jimi’s death, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, tweeted that he ‘was the best of us.’