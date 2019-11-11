The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), through its President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has officially responded to the story of Deborah Oguntoyinbo, reported by a section of the media as a Nollywood actress, who has been arrested by the police in Canada over a series of identity thefts.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, the AGN President says that Deborah is neither a Nollywood actress nor a registered member of any guild or association in Nollywood, both inside and outside Nigeria.

“We have carried out extensive investigations on the lady and found out that she has never featured in any Nollywood film.”

Rollas cautioned social media journalists, especially bloggers, on the need to carefully verify their stories before they rush to publish so as not to bring the profession into disrepute.

“The story was blatant mischief aimed at disparaging the acting profession in particular and Nollywood in general.

The original story carried by one of the online outfits never described Deborah Oguntoyinbo as Nollywood actress,” he added.

He defended Nollywood performers as role models who portray a positive image of Nigeria within and outside the country, with little to no criminal tendencies as allegedly perpetrated by the Nigerian national in Canada.

“As a professional association, Actors Guild of Nigeria is well positioned and structured to identify all registered members and practitioners within the industry,” he said.

Rollas said he had sent a letter of disclaimer to the Canadian High Commission on Deborah Oguntoyinbo’s reported story.