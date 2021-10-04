From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has said the socio-economic and political challenges militating against the progress of Nigeria stemmed from the fact that majority of Nigerian women are failing in their responsibilities as mothers and wives.

The Muslim women also expressed optimism that the nation would be a better place to live if women rise up to their God-given responsibilities of channeling a Godly and fruitful path for their children, apart from supporting their husbands by showing them love and making the home front a peaceful abode.

The National Amirah (President) of FOMWAN, Hajia Rafiah Idowu Sanni, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday.

She moted that the society has been experiencing moral, spiritual and intellectual bankruptcy because most women have failed in their divine duty as the first school for their children.

Her words: “Women are supposed to be the first schools for their children and their laps that should serve as the first classrooms in which their children should first learn the rudimentary knowledge of life are no longer available because of the search for materials of life.

“The situation in the country is suggesting that women are failing in their responsibilities because the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was reported to have said that if women are good, the society will be good and it will be devoid of evils.

“Unfortunately, women have abandoned their celestial and domestic duties. We now run after worldly things . We now compete with the men folk at the expense of our homes. Mothers are no longer available to train their children. The result is a society that is full of evil and evil doers. Social vices are widespread among the youth, the elderly and even the leaders. Most of these agents of destruction and criminals have mothers. We need to do more to rid our society of evils.”

Sanni urged Nigerian women to retrace their steps, pay attention to their homes and speak with one voice by condemning the evil in the society. She enjoined them to serve as best examples for their children, wards and families at large.

She also stressed the need for men to give maximum support to their wives to enable them achieve their set goals, adding that women would perform their divine duties excellently well and function effectively in the society if men perform their duties as the overall heads of every household.

“Let’s always pray for the people in government. As women, we should be agents of positive changes. At FOMWAN, our target as faith-based association has always been to advance the course of women and children, train them to be useful citizens, assist them in discharging their duties as divinely instructed and above all make them partners in progress for all round societal development.

“We should avoid divisive tendencies and practices capable of throwing us into any form of war. Our leaders should see the need for more dialogue on how to move Nigeria forward. As the Giant of Africa , the sky is our starting point if we do things rightly.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .