From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Nigerian women across the country have been urged by members of the Standup for Women Society (SWS) to tender ‘an unreserved apology to the nation’ for, according to them, having failed it.

The Omu Anioma and Nneoha, Obi Martha Dunkwu, handed down the charge in Asaba during the inauguration of the Delta State chapter of SWS and the unveiling of the psycho-social support for vulnerable women.

Dunkwu, who was the special guest at the inauguration, said the truancy among children and adolescents is a result of the failure of women and the abandonment of motherhood.

‘As women, we should bury our faces in shame, we have failed our nation. SWS should organise women to tender an unreserved apology to the nation.

‘We should ask our children to forgive us for not inculcating the right values in them,’ she said.

Dunkwu said that on the political front, men are not responsible for the problem of women in society, pointing to the ‘bring her down syndrome’ among women. She insisted that all the women who have held positions in the past have all failed.

Inaugurating the state chapter of SWS, the national president of the non-political organisation, Mrs Deborah Adetona Ijadele, disclosed that Delta was the thirteenth chapter to be inaugurated in the country.

Ijadele said the main objective of the group was to liberate the girl-child from domestic violence and other forms of abuse against women.

The state chairman of the group, Stella Macaulay, in her post-inauguration remark, pledged to mobilise women in the state to change the narrative of women not supporting other women in their endeavours.

The chairman of the occasion and Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Askia Ogieh, pledged to continue to partner with SWS through his Hope Alive Foundation.

