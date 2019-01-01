I think the best thing is creating the opportunities and doing more of public education – if you can let people know that it’s not the food they are eating that is damaging in itself but what the food contains has some damaging effect. For instance, if you eat a meat pie that has about 500 calories, it’s not the calories that’s damaging to your body but the fact that the meat pie is made from wheat of which a lot of wheat products have so much corruptions that many people are not even aware of. Many people have wheat intolerance, they react to wheat, have inflammations and all that so what we try to do is substitute the flour for a more wholesome flour that the body absorbs better, like almond and coconut flour. So, we are changing the platform of which we present our pastries so things like meat pies, samosas, shawarmas even burgers, cakes and cookies; we are substituting all these with healthy sugar options like coconut and sugar cane and healthier milk options like almond and coconut milk. We keep things as close to nature as possible, no preservatives or additives.

Like the ice cream we produce, it’s strictly with coconut – 100 percent. So far, nobody even notices the difference – if we don’t tell you if its not the regular sugar and milk, you’ll think you are taking regular ice cream. So, we are filling the gap we noticed in the industry so people who want to be healthy will have a whole range of healthy options and won’t have any excuse. We also have our Go Nature range which include essential oils made from natural ingredients and are NAFDAC certified. What are some of the unique facilities at the resort? Our facilities are in three phases – first phase is fully completed which is already operational. We have a cardiovascular/ aerobic gym which includes twelve bikes for speed bike class with an instructor, ellipticals, steppers as well as a boot camp gym which is the weight gym. It contains equipment used in training the US army and other military units – it’s a gym where any military establishment can come in and have a work out as it was set up with that in mind. We also have a glass house indoor pool fully equipped for aqua aerobics and aqua zumba, water games and exercise which is unique in the industry and the country, sauna and hot whirlpool, a beautiful spa for body and beauty treatments including Chinese massagers, a kitchen where we cook wholesome dishes and drinks with natural ingredients with no additives. There’s also a dental clinic among other facilities. How do you feel seeing your passion come to life with the launch of the resort? I feel so excited because it’s like a dream come true. It’s like giving birth to a baby. I can’t get enough of seeing the reality – the funny thing though is that the more I see the reality, the more I want to birth more dreams so I’m not resting on my oars. We are just starting. What else do you do? I’m fulfilled. I started it with my mother in Nov. 2008 – it’s called Women With Anointing Ministry (WWAM) and it involves teaching, training, counseling and giving them a shoulder to cry and empowering them in all kinds of skills acquisition like hair care, cooking, hat making, shoe making etc. We also have classes for children during vacation. The classes are heavily subsidized and we provide all the materials for them to use – all these so they don’t have any excuse not to be equipped. We believe that whatever they learn will be useful somehow including using it in a commercial venture. Advice to Nigerians on the need to imbibe a wellness culture? Nigerians must make wellness a lifestyle. Too many people are dropping dead daily due to undiagnosed ailments that are totally treatable. We believe in preventive care and are poised to help you eat healthy and enjoy life, eat and exercise right and keep your body young and strong. We are redefining our food mentality and reorienting our exercise experience. Our approach to wellness and fitness is completely different. So many things we eat in Nigeria and the world generally now have so many artificial flavourings, preservatives and all that which are not beneficial to the health. So, Nigerians must go back to nature and eat more wholesome foods with natural ingredients that are more beneficial to the body instead of all these chemical infused fast foods and drinks that cause all kinds of diseases. From your experience, what are some of the challenges Nigerian women face with regards to owning their own businesses? Women face a lot of challenges – first of all, many Nigerian women are not even exposed to proper education even till today. So, that contributes to the high poverty rate amongst them. Even when they are educated, they are not given the proper opportunities to utilize their potentials. A lot of the men are uncomfortable with their wives doing anything productive so many just want to keep their wives at home. So, you see a lot of intelligent women unable to do anything with their abilities. Even if they want to do something, the capital can be a challenge; there are hardly any organizations that help women and give them capital and nurture them in business. Somebody said that women are the raw materials that are un-utilised in Nigeria and if we can get them to be productive, you will be so surprised at what they can do. What should be done is to have a more supportive environment that will make women more productive.