From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital was agog over the weekend as the inaugural Barazar Champion of Champions National Invitational Wrestling Competition got underway with 55 Wrestlers across the country jostling for pride and honours.

The competition was conceived to help Nigerian wrestlers prepare for the Africa Wrestling Championship in El Jedidah, Morocco in April.

There were very exciting contests on the mat at the Dynamite Wrestling gym in the Bayelsa State capital as the wrestlers slugged it out giving the spectators things to cheer about.

Odunayo Adekuroye rated number 2 in the world, 3 time world championship medallist and 6 time African champion shortly after displaying her prowess in the 57 kilogram category in an interview said with the keen competition, Nigerian wrestlers would be in top shape for the African Championship and the Olympics.

“We thank the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation for organising this competition, because if you are just training and acquiring knowledge without being into any competition it is meaningless. Competition would really add value to our wrestling and preparation for the African championship and the Olympic qualifiers.”

Four time African champion, John Emmanuel Ogbonna wrestled in the 74 kg free style event and had no serious challenge dispatching his opponents, hoping to maintain his number one status.

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali expressed satisfaction with the quality of competition on day one of the fiesta.

He reiterated the objective of the tournament to pick representatives of the country for the Olympics.