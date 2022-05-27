From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Youths under the balcony of All Nigerian youths for Sampson Uchenna Charles has stated that its aggregate support for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Sampson Uchenna Charles remains perpetually undiluted, stressing that he is the best candidate ever loved and liked by all Nigerians.

This was following an online newspaper publication by Independent newspaper, alleging that Prof Pat Utomi is under pressure from youths to run for President under the Labour Party.

According to the All Nigerian youths for Sampson Uchenna Charles’ Director Media, Publicity & Strategy, Amb. Crystal Ike Ogu in a press release made available for journalists in Abuja, said Youths who constitute the majority stakeholders of the current Labour Party going statistically by lots of youths and women organizations in the country who have collapsed its entire structures into the Sampson Uchenna Charles’ Campaign Organisation’s youth and women wing with powerful grassroots presence has continuously assured him of their overwhelming support in the 2023 presidential race.

The statement reads, “we are solidly behind the candidacy of Sampson Uchenna Charles and that the current Labour Party is the face of the youths of Nigeria and that Sampson Uchenna Charles represents all that we yarn for to build a new Nigeria.

“Labour Party came alive after the submission of the nomination form of Sampson Uchenna Charles and the takeover of the party by his National Movement (Foundation For A New Nigeria) and SUC campaign organizations.

The vision for a New Nigeria is the vision of Sampson Uchenna Charles”, he added.

However, Comrade Clement Gbazuagu Ojukwu, National Organising Secretary of the Labour Party disclosed to Africa Security Investigation News that the NEC Of the party has not agreed to any merger with any party, clearly stating that Labour Party is going its race alone with its candidate Sampson Uchenna Charles.