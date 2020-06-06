Nigerian Youth Parliament, has solicited the assistance of African leaders to support the President of African Development Bank (AFDB), Akinwumi Adesina, noting that independent probe initiated by the United States was geared towards truncating his reelection.

It wondered why the United States would be calling for an independent probe after Adesina had being cleared by an internal body of the bank for alleged unethical conduct, private gain, an impediment to efficiency, preferential treatment, and involvement in political activities.

Bayelsa Central Representative and Chairman, Banking and Finance Committee, Torunana Mary, while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, said African youths must rise up against the United States interference on issue that has to do with the continent.

Mary said: “The United States in its usual manner has been successful in influencing the decision of the board of governors to conduct an independent investigation which is alien to the bank’s practices.

“We wish to remind the board of governors that the promoters of this independent investigation are not just attempting to frustrate the reelection bid of Dr Adesina but to undermine the independence of Africa, Africans and Africa’s development as a whole.

“Adesina is one who believes in Africa, catering for its needs through agriculture. He believes in the possibility of an independent and self-sufficient Africa. With the right person like Adesina at the helm of affairs that has Africa at heart championing the Africa course, there is nothing we can not achieve.

“African youths must rise and build the Africa of our dreams, the Africa that lends and is not dependent.”

She commended President Mohammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo for reaching out to other African leaders to support Adesina.

Meanwhile, Representative of Lagos Central, and Vice Chairman, House Committee on Humanitarian Affairs, Honourable Daniju Sultan, warned that if African leaders cave in to the demands of the United States, it would continue and would be tantamount to modern day slavery.