From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has successfully intervened in the crisis that followed the National Delegates’ Conference of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) which led to the emergence of Sunday Asefon as NANS President.

NYU hosted the two factions in NANS Zone B, Jeremiah Friday Ohomah of Federal University of Petroleum Resource Effurun and Friday Offongekpe Etinyene of the University of Uyo, at the NYU National Secretariat Abuja, to possibly resolve the issues that might have arisen from the election.

NYU President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, in a statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, confirmed that the meeting was successful as aggrieved parties agreed to suggestions that would herald peace and unity in NANS.

Obasi reiterated that one of the core mandates of the NYU is to unite the youths and youth organizations in one voice and that cannot be achieved in a disunited front.

He said: “When youths are united great exploits are achieved but disunity amongst them yields unproductivity. As youths, our pride lies in our strength and numbers but what we do with the strength matters.

“I am glad that Jeremiah Friday Ohomah of Federal University of Petroleum Resource Effurun solicited for me to lead the conciliation meeting between himself and Friday Offongekpe Etinyene of the University of Uyo, and that has been successful.”

He recalled that on November 2019, the Godson Okereke led administration held a convention/election in University of Nigeria Nsukka that produced Friday Offongekpe Etinyene as the NANS ZONE B’ Coordinator even though Jeremiah Friday Ohomah and his supporters rejected the outcome and Jeremiah declared himself as the Coordinator.

He said that the conciliatory meeting had both parties in attendance and they both signed agreement for peace and unity in NANS.

He said the meeting, however, resolved that Jeremiah Friday Ohomah will recognized Friday Offongekpe Etinyene as the only and authentic coordinator NANS Zone B which covers South South and South East.

In addition to that, it resolved that Frank Orji, the NANS ZONE B Representative from Abia be absorbed into Offongekpe’s executive council.

“The duo also resolved to work together in future endeavors and appeal to supporters and well-wishers to see this as the best decision for the zone and the entire Nigerian Students.”