A member of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers, Mr Karibi Bobmanuel, says Nigerian youths are more interested in following leaders than taking up leadership.

Bobmanuel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Friday that the complacency of youths to happenings in the country was of serious concern.

“We have a situation where, youths or young leaders pretend or behave as if all is well and foolishly follow political leaders without a rethink.

“We act like a bought over, subdued and hopeless generation of youths that are always remotely controlled, like robots on what to do,’’ he lamented.

According to Bobmanuel, the 2023 general elections will hold in less than two years, but the youths are not organised or coordinated to face the older generation currently holding power.

“Pre-election activities for 2023 will begin in 2022, but as youths, we have yet to be organised because we have no focus.

“Until we organise ourselves, come together and speak with one voice, no matter the political divide, the older generation will continue to rule us,’’ he said.

The APC chieftain called on Nigerian youths to mobilise for the on-going Continuous Voter Registration to be able to control their units.

“We must not act unconcerned going forward; let’s mobilise the non-partisan Nigerians to register for their voter’s card ahead of 2023.

“If we organise ourselves in our various political parties, we will be able to mobilise and stop the older generation from continuing in office,’’ Bobmanuel said. (NAN)

