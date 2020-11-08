Malami disclosed that it was for this reason that the federal government is committed to youth empowerment through various schemes and initiative.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Dr. Umar Gwandu, on Sunday, Malami said the federal government has introduced youth oriented empowerment initiatives in order to amply utilize the talents and skills they are endowed with.

The AGF, according to the statement, cited examples of N-Power programmes, employment opportunities to 774,000 Nigerian youths, community policing, special loan for small and medium enterprises packages aimed at boosting the capacity and harnessing the potential of the young.

The statement disclosed that the minister made the remarks on Saturday in Birnin-Kebbi as part of outreach engagement to community leaders and youths in his home state of Kebbi when he witnessed the kick-off of a novelty football match between Azbir Arena of Kebbi State and Scorpion Arena of Katsina State.

The minister commended the organisers of the match, which he said will go a long way in fostering unity among Nigerians and encouraged them to always engage themselves in meaningful activities for national development.