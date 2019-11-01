



Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto



A cross section of youths in Sokoto State have called for a re-strategize approach to enable them take a leadership role, especially, in the country’s political space.



The youths spoke at a roundtable meeting tagged; ‘Rebuilding For National Impact and Development’, organized by Youth and Useful Generations Initiatives in conjunction with Sokoto Reloaded, as well as Kiddies Club Initiatives.



The two-day event which is the 10th Youth Leadership Summit/Youth Political Leaders workshop was sponsored by the International Republican Institute, (IRI), with the support from United State of American International Development (USAID).



Speakers who spoke in their turns averred that, except the youths in the country were self-reliance, determined and independent minded, their quests to takeover leadership position from the current holders will be a fugitive exercise.



Comrade Nura Mahe, the Convener of Sokoto Reloaded, who spoke on ‘Nigerian Youths in Politics’ said the current political space in the country is crafting for committed youths to take the lead. He however urged the youths to wake up for the task ahead of the 2023 electioneering process.



Speaking on the theme: ‘Youth and Peace Progress in Development, a Youth Political Activist, Hon. Umar Bawa’Allah underscored the efforts of the youths in building peace and national cohesion.



He further emphasized thus, “the roles of the youths is to renew, refresh and renovate our society, they are expected to advance in technology, education entrepreneurship as well as in politics. With their fresh energy, the youths can perform well in the nation building.”



A renowned TV Presenter and Founder of Cutting Edge Leadership Institute, Matthew Otaleke in his presentation ‘Media plus for National Transformation’ urged the youths to implore many opportunities availed in the new media to project their course in their quest for leadership.



In her remarks, the IRI coordinator in the State, Hajia Aisha Abubakar who enlightened on the organization’s concept and ideal said the Institute has been supporting youth in politics to attain their political goals.



The event convener and Executive Director, Youth and Useful Generations Initiatives, Edison Edayi said the meeting will avail the youths to know their society value and enable them to engage in the political process for leadership purpose.



He added that the organization for years has been on the front banner of organizing youths for awareness as to reshape their generation for greatness.



Other speakers include, Barrister Fatima Tanzy who spoke on Business Startup for New Entrepreneurs, Hajia Ubada Bello a Special Adviser to Sokoto State Governor, who spoke on ‘My story in the Political Space’ and Dr. John Olabode who spoke on ‘Understanding the Capacity to translate knowledge positively.’



Others contributors were Hon. Abdullahi Rabbah, Member, Sokoto State House of Assembly and Chairman, Committee on Youths and Sports Development, Hon. Bashir Usman Gorom, Special Adviser to Sokoto State Governor and Representative, State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mal. Yusuf Magaji, Mansur Buhari Isah, a lecturer from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, among others.