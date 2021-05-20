Joe Effiong, Uyo

Nigerian youth, especially students in tertiary educational institutions have been challenged to use their numerical strength to make positive impact in the 2023 general election.

A management consultant, Mr Akaninyene Sandy, who threw this challenge while delivering a keynote address at the National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAKISS) Summit, held at Onyema Ugochukwu Hall, University of Uyo, yesterday, explained that with the youth

constituting more than two-thirds of Nigerian voting strength, they should deploy such asset to ensure that Akwa Ibom and indeed Nigeria have a prosperous future.

Speaking on the topic “Students and Human Capacity Development,” Sandy stressed that over 60% of the world’s population is under the age of 30, and with an increasing number of Nigeria’s youth population, as well as the impact of their cumulative force as witnessed during the #endsars protest, Nigeria cannot afford to be slow in adapting to the development of her vibrant youth.

“The youth represent potential catalyst for economic and social progress. The societies where young people have opportunities for advancement in education, business and civic participation, are more stable in all extents.

“The development of human capital can never be over-emphasized. The ability of an organization or a nation to come full circle of it’s existence depends on the quality of it’s human capital,” he said.

He appealed to the Organized Private Sector to partner government in the advancement of education, as it is the catalyst for societal development, stressing that quality education “is a bridge for all shades of societal placement; whether rich or poor.”

“To you, our responsible Students: In the next 10 years, Nigeria needs averagely over 30 million jobs, you here, must be part of the creators of such job opportunities. Creative thinking never runs out. Run with ideas that come into your head because when you dare to think differently, you see yourself operating in a higher dimension of income.

“Creativity, unlike productivity, has no age bracket. Timely action is important; as you are separated from your goals by a number of inactions, and not age. Keep your perspective clean; in thoughts, words and deeds, never obstruct yourself.

“Emphasis must be placed on vocational training, to provide necessary skills for jobs and self-employment.With every opportunity that presents itself, Let us be prepared, and commit our all to it.” Sandy advised.