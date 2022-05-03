Nigerian youths have been urged to shun mediocrity and embrace the challenges of nation building, national economic growth and moral decadence.

According to Martins Ikhilae, a public affairs analyst, the Founder, Royal People International Bible Church incorporated, Bishop Toyin Adetunji, gave the charge while speaking in Benin, Edo State.

He said youths as future leaders of any nation have the seeming enormous responsibility of shouldering the socio-economic development cum uplifting of nations worldwide.

Bemoaning the socio-economic and insecurity crises devilling the nation, Adetunji said youths must play a pivotal role when a critical issue like boosting nation or state economic status were being ideally and patriotically considered.

He asserted that Edo State as a case in point was adequately endowed with both mineral and economic resources capable of eradicating poverty given the hardworking nature of its residents.

Adetunji who was speaking at his ministry’s event tagged: 12 days prophetic encounter cum annual fasting/prayer congress lauded the dynamic initiative of the state government towards boosting economic activities and by extension successfully generate massive employment opportunities.

Apparently referring to the Gele-Gele Seaport development concept by the Edo State Government, he appealed to government to expedite action with a view to bringing the project to total completion in the interest of the generality of the people of the state.

Bishop Adetunji opined that upon completion, the seaport was bound to boost commerce as well as generate massive employment opportunities, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.”

He stated that the programme was meant to ensure an effective 2022 with each prayerful day representing each month of the year: “Nigerians must activate the habit of involving God Almighty in their daily engagements.”

He enjoined wealthy Nigerians to eschew pomposity in their daily engagements and come to terms with the reality of life, “which is in consonance with the biblical fact that it is only God that prospers.”