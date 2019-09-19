Nigerian youths have finally risen in unison to disown Idris Ogunleye (Bobrisky) and his ilk who, according to them, represent a high level of moral decadence.

To show their anger, thousands of Nigerian youths under the auspices of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) staged a mass protest in Abuja, yesterday, to add their voices to such groups as the Women Society, Christian Association of Nigeria and others who have officially taken a stand against Bobrisky and his activities.

They match followed a consistent campaign by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) to address the issue of public nudity, homosexual and other related activities that offend the Constitution and cultural values of the country.

The youths advanced from the NYCN secretariat to major landmarks in the FCT like the National Assembly, Force Headquarters and NCAC Hq parading inscriptions and placards all condemning the negative culture promoted by Bobrisky and his cohorts.

At the NCAC office, the Director-General, Otunba Segun Runsewe commended the protesting youths for taking a stand against the vices promoted by Bobrisky.

Runsewe said Nigeria’s respected cultural values must not be eroded by unguided people like Bobrisky saying his council is working to redirect the negative trend

Vice President, North Central, NYCN, Amb. Comrade Mukhtar described the LGBT as ungodly, unhealthy and disgusting, noting that what Bobrisky and his likes were promoting is against the country’s moral, cultural and spiritual values.

“Consequently, NYCN today, 18th September 2019 declare Bobrisky a persona non grata, as he is a man (not a woman). In national interest, we call on the ever conscious, ever ready, combatant Nigeria youths and comrades of like minds to without fear or favour kick out Bobrisky and his likes wherever they come across them. Nigeria is not a place for LGBT and we shall fight this to the end,’’ they said.

The NYCN called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) to stop the likes of Bobrisky from rubbishing the country’s pride and image.

Runsewe has in recent times stepped forward to vehemently kick against what he described as “cultural abomination.”