Pastor of Hilltop City Christian Centre, Victor Akintunde, has said Nigeria’s youthful population is currently adrift and distracted, insisting that there was need for them to be closer to God for direction.

The cleric said this in Lagos, while announcing the first edition of Hilltop City Christian Centre’s world Conference tagged: ‘Spirit and Life’.

According to him, the conference is “aimed at steering the Nigerian youths towards positive change and attitude which is in accordance with apostolic teachings and tenets.

He said the forthcoming word conference (SPILCON2021) does not only seek to influence and inspire Nigerian youths to become vessel for God and instrument for positive change but also change the adulterated apostolic teachings pervading in the Christian community.

The conference holds at the international headquarters of the church, Aina Street, Ojodu, Lagos July 7 to 10.

