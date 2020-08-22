When Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State made an asset declaration of over N50 billion, Nigerians whose stock-in-trade is telling rich people how to spend their money took to their social media handles and blogs comment sections to either ask why he contested to become a governor when he is very rich? Some were telling him to donate to poor people to better their lives, others were arguing how he’s able to make that amount of money at his age.

Meanwhile, David Adeleke AKA Davido gave a cash gift of one million Naira to a fan. This lucky fan was out and about celebrating with his friends. He was uploading videos and pictures of their celebrations in beer palours on social media. Less than a month after collecting the one million Naira largesse, this same young man was back to social media begging Davido to reach out to him financially again. His excuse was that the one million Naira gift was shared amongst friends. He squandered the money on friends, alcohol and irrelevant things. The proof was in all the videos he posted in the name of celebration.

Unfortunately, many of us are like this young man. We are always praying for bigger and better opportunities but the little we have or get, we refuse to make the most of it. A man who has not been able to manage one hundred thousand Naira judiciously cannot all of a sudden be able to manage one million Naira when it eventually enters his hands. He will just blow it on frivolities.

In the words of David O. Ani “Money is a living thing, probably a domestic bird, it flies away where there is no idea to domesticate it.” A foolish person will always throw away their chances of ever making it big. It is little droplets that makes an ocean.

Seyi Makinde and his likes didn’t just become billionaires in such young age by blowing huge sums of money on eating and drinking when they just started life. They set their priorities right, invested wisely until they were able to stand on their feet.

Fellow Nigerian youths, go and make money. Do anything legit, work hard, make plans to domesticate it, if not, you shall remain perpetually poor, sit on the internet with your cheap phones and two-hundred naira data analysing, arguing, questioning and giving unsolicited advice to rich people on how to spend their money.

RE: Beware of miracle merchants who sell fear and concoctions

I had a nasty experience with miracle merchants. One told me my mother was the cause of my stagnation. I was almost tempted to believe them. Until they started making monetary demands to stand in prayers on my behalf. I opened up to a few friends who helped me snap back to reality. These people are everywhere preying on gullible Nigerians.

– Dotun, Lagos

A miracle merchant requested the sum of N300,000 to heal my sick mother in one week. I asked what happens to the money if she doesn’t get better in one week? He didn’t say anything useful in his explanations, except that it will work. I told him to go ahead and heal her in one week and I will gift him N500, 000 instead. He simply told me that is not how he operates, it’s pay before service because there are items that will be required during the prayers and he needs to buy them. I just told him to forget it. These people are just business men, nothing more.

– Okechukwu Ndibe, Lagos

I was in the market when a stranger called me by my name. She told me it was God who revealed my name to her. She said many things and that I will die soon and the need to avert it. I was tempted to believe her until I asked her to pray for me right there and she laughed hysterically, told me that’s not how it’s done. That I have to come see her and I should not come empty handed. I just collected her phone number but I never called her. 7 years later, I’m still alive and doing well.

– Benjamin O.

These miracle merchants are wrecking havoc in people’s lives and homes. My brother abandoned his wife and children because a prophet told him he married the wrong woman. It took our intervention as a family to get him back to his senses. We almost went physical with the prophet who was already making arrangements for another wife for my brother. It was more like he was hypnotized. These men are dangerous and desperate, they can go to any extent to have you at their mercy.

– Adenkunle from Lagos

If you know what these miracle merchants do to single girls in the name of helping them get a husband, you will weep. It’s unfortunate that most of us are shallow. We don’t weigh in on whatever we are told just because God is mentioned. Keep enlightening people, you are doing a good job.

– Ifeoma

I love your work in Saturday Sun. Thanks for educating us all. Remain blessed.

– Nicki Vuitton