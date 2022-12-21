From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Princess Onuoha Kelechi, National Secretary, Nigeria Youth Alternative Council, (NYAC), has lamented the continuous neglect of Nigeria’s youths in the affairs of the country.

Kelechi, in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, said the youths have waited for tomorrow which refused to surface.

The high number of youths in Abuja and environs accounts for a large percentage of the population in the State. These youths are aggressive, talented, knowledgeable and ambitious, and are always making conscious efforts to be better every day in every field in which they find themselves either as leaders or as comrades in their communities,” she stated.

“The honest truth is these youths play a vital role in advancing development, democracy and peace, as well as promoting our rich values and heritage such as respect, understanding, justice and speaking the truth.

“Despite these efforts and impacts, youth contribution to our communities often goes unrecognised neither are they adequately invested in or included in decision-making processes.

“They are faced with the challenges of unemployment, discrimination and lack of access to education and funds to become self sufficient.

“If left unresolved, these challenges will impede national and communal development while hindering each individual’s personal growth and potential.

“Time is ticking like a time bomb and these youths are gradually moving to the next phase of their lives, the stage of parenthood and nothing to show forth. Should we watch or should we take action?”