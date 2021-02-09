Some angry Nigerian youths have started regrouping on Twitter for another organised protest against the reopening of Lekki tollgate.

Operations at the tollgate were suspended after the shooting of #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020.

But, on Saturday, the judicial panel established by the Lagos State government to probe police brutality and human rights abuses granted the prayers of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the operators, by approving the reopening of the tollgate.

Five of the nine-member panel had voted to return the control of the tollgate to the LCC. A retire judge heading the panel, Doris Okuwobi, said insurers can commence assessment of the damage at the facility, renovate and resume its business as “no party has shown evidence of any further need to investigate” the tollgate.

The decision has generated reactions from Nigerian youths on social media, with many expressing their displeasure with the ruling and demanding justice for victims of the #EndSARS protests.

The youth representatives on the judicial panel had also disagreed with the decision, saying their views were not reflected.

They demanded that the Lekki toll gate remain shut and under the purview of the panel until full investigations and hearings are concluded.

To show their displeasure, the protesters are calling for a demonstration–#OccupyLekkiTollGate– to be held on Saturday.

Below are some Nigerians, including Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow movement, showing their support for the protest.

“No to the reopening #Lekkitollgate, the perpetrators of #LekkiMassacre must be brought to book. @jidesanwoolu #Buratai must be brought before @IntlCrimCourt #RevolutionNow #Buharimustgo pic.twitter.com/MBNnFAzOPi

— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) February 8, 2021

“Lagos State government, Lekki Concession Company and some members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel members inspired the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest planned for 7am on Saturday, February 13. Seeing #OccupyLekkiTollGate trend has made me smile. One of the sincerest smiles I’ve worn in days.

Let’s do this!

— Uduak-estelle, Scion of B.E. (@U_estelle) February 8, 2021

“Its exactly three months and eight days since peaceful protesters were sent to thier early graves at the Lekki Toll gate, Yet no one is answering to the genocidal attacks. We won’t keep quiet. In an Unjust Society, Silence is an heinous crime. Why wont we #OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/WqgPeYHwGv

— Asiwaju_himself (@Deji_Obadofin) February 8, 2021

“We will not allow these government to brainwash us ,we need justice for those heroes that sacrificed there lives at the lekki massacre. Enough of these oppression and tyranny.#OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/Obv0DWDlPm

— obikoya Adebowale (@obikoyaemmanue1) February 8, 2021