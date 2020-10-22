Christopher Oji

National coordinator, No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO), Mr. Vincent Uba, has appealed to protesting Nigerian youths to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign.

He said what started as a welcome development by Nigerian youth protesting against police brutality has, unfortunately, turned sour. In his view, the #EndSARS protest by the youth was, no doubt, a genuine cause that was acknowledged and appreciated by government.

Uba noted that, for the first time in Nigeria, the youth rose up to condemn and protest an age-long problem caused by an institution created to protect life and property. Government after government had been paying lip service to the problem and so had not been able to tackle it head-on, resulting in unimaginable loss of lives. So, it was commendable when the youth rose in protest against this act of man’s inhumanity to man.

He said:“Citizens all over the country rose in agreement with the youth and commended them for their action. Also commendable were the reactions of some heads of government, particularly the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who took the complaints of the youth to the Presidency, which I wish other governors did same.