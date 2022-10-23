From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has disclosed plans to launch a national campaign against electoral violence, stating that Nigerians, especially the youths, will not longer tolerate being used as tools for anti-social activities during and after elections.

This was stated in as statement issued by YOWICAN national chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere at the weekend.

He noted that the sensitization tagged “Global Peace Campaign” will help educate, enlighten and create great impact to the general public.

According to him, “As we all know that 2023 general election is fast approaching and the nation is ravaged by insecurity of varying degrees such as kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen, unknown gun men etc.

“However, 2023 general election is around the corner, the polity is already heated up. Various political parties has already started campaigns, we must take the bull by the horns to embrace peace at all cost and at all levels.

“We must as well warn political parties to stick to the roles of this game, not a fight.

“Nigerian especially youths will no longer tolerate being used as thugery, and blood letting during this electioneering period.

“Sequel to this, Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) able led by Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere will from tomorrow, Monday 24th October, 2022 commence sensitization on Global Peace Campaign(crusade) to all the Zones, States, Local Governments as well as at ward level for a peaceful 2023 general and after election as well as to major stakeholders, actors and political parties.”

The youth leader, called on all Nigerians to defend themselves and their votes and maintain everlasting peace which is the known culture of the country.

“Enough is enough, people are being killed on daily basis, security men women, pastors and politicians escaping assassination thereby leading to loss of precious lives of our young ones. He said