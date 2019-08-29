President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians abroad indulging in criminal activities are a minority and do not represent the values of majority of the people of the country.

President’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari stated this when he met with leaders of the Nigerian community living in Japan on the sidelines of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, yesterday.

“Let me also say that there are few Nigerians in the Diaspora that are giving us a bad name by engaging in criminal activities.

“These Nigerians are a minority, they do not represent the values of our country, and I plead with them to change their ways.

“We will not condone any crime whether at home or abroad, and we will also not allow these Nigerians define us as a people with reputation for criminality,” he declared.

While urging Nigerians in Japan to be good ambassadors of their fatherland, he said: “I am personally very happy that there are millions of Nigerians all over the world, like you here, who are truly making us proud.”

He described majority of the over 17 million Nigerians in Diaspora as “the face of Nigeria globally and our ambassadors for good.

“Many of our Diasporans, like your good selves here today, have excelled in varying fields of endeavour, both professionally and individually. You have also made significant and overwhelmingly positive contributions to your Nigerian and international host communities.

“You have continually been a positive bridge between Nigeria and the world. It is not an easy feat and we commend you, salute your courage and efforts.” He urged them to continue to contribute their quota by helping to develop their host country and Nigeria as well.

“I look forward to your inborn gift, ability, and capacity in taking up this challenge.”

He also commended many of them who had been “positively impacting the Nigerian economy through financial home remittances, promoting international trade in Nigerian commodities, our music, culture, tourism, sports, and education.

The Nigerian leader noted with delight that some of them had also helped to establish industries in Nigeria.

The President urged them to encourage legitimate Japanese entrepreneurs to come and invest in Nigeria.

“We are continually working to create the necessary enabling environment for investors to thrive, through improvements in our Ease of Doing Business practices, providing security, diversification of the economy, infrastructure and fighting corruption.

“We have put in place the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERPG) to put the country on a path of sustained recovery and growth,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Buhari invited investors to make inroads in priority sectors such as power and renewable energy, petrochemical and gas, maritime (shipping and ports), automobiles, mining, agribusiness, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and railway.

“Nigeria has very attractive investment opportunities with some of the highest Returns-on-Investment.”

He assured that his administration was committed to removing all impediments to private sector participation in the sectors by creating policies that will ensure consistency, predictability and a level playing field for all.

Reviewing Nigeria-Japan relations, President Buhari commended existing bonds of friendship and economic cooperation between both countries, describing the Asian country as “a strategic partner for our socio-economic development.”

He disclosed Nigeria’s intention to “further encourage relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders” in both nations.