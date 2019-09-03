There was palpable tension in some parts of Lagos, Lagos State, today as some angry Nigerians were feared to have attacked some South African interest in response to the wave of xenophobic attacks going in South Africa.

According to our source, MTN office in Apapa was said to have come under attack as a mob allegedly invaded the concern causing some unspecified amount of damage.

In a series of videos which have long gone viral, angry residents were seen invading Shoprite office in Lekki, and Jakande areas of the city.

At the Lekki office, youths attempted to break into the shop but were prevented from doing so by the police.

In the second Shoprite office in Lagos, an angry mob was seen scattering wares on display in the shop’s shelves in retaliation to the orgy of killings, destruction of property and businesses belong to Nigerians living in South Africa.

Shoprite outlet in Ikeja was said to have hurriedly suspended its operations sensing that the facility might be invaded.

Today’s development is a clear reflection of the outrage Nigerians have poured out in response to the current situation in the southern African country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had expressed dismay over the current developments in South African, most of them happening with the police in the country watching without doing anything to curtail the carnage.

Nigeria today dispatched a special envoy to South Africa to work with the authorities in the country to seek ways of curtailing the violence.

Earlier today, the Federal government summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Bobby Moroe, and expressed concerns over the spirally wave of xenophobic attacks.